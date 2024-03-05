CNMI governor rejects IPI proposal to transfer casino licence

The casino operator offered to transfer its exclusive gaming licence to a new investor.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Governor Arnold I. Palacios has rejected an offer from Imperial Pacific International to transfer its casino licence to a new investor and pay US$31m in arrears and US$16m to lift the suspension of its licence. The offer was made by IPI director Howyo Chi at the revocation hearing, which got underway on February 28 after several cancellations.

Chi told Mariana’s Variety that the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) had appeared willing to accept the offer. He said the company’s goal was to resolve the situation and leave the islands on good terms.

The CNMI government says IPI owes its US$15.5m annual casino licence fee and US$3.15m in annual regulatory fees for 2020 to 2023 for a total of US$79.63m. A public hearing will be held within 30 days before CCC decides whether to revoke IPI’s exclusive licence.

