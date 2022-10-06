Cambodian regulator holds workshop on commercial gambling management law

The regulator held a workshop for government officials in a bid to ensure strict implementation of the law.

Cambodia.- The Commission for the Administration of Commercial Gambling has held a workshop on Cambodia’s commercial gambling management law for government officials. It said the workshop aimed to ensure strict implementation of the law.

Aun Pornmoniroth, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, said that the workshop aimed to provide detailed information on the law and to improve cooperation between the Commercial Gaming Management Commission and relevant authorities on the effective and responsible management of game centres.

The Commercial Gambling Management Law was enacted in November 2020 and became the first comprehensive legislation to regulate casinos and gambling venues in the country. The law aims to ensure effective management of gaming in the country while promoting economic growth, tourism, job creation and public order through proper control of gaming centres in a transparent manner.

In recent weeks, the Cambodian government has carried out a crackdown on illegal gambling. In September, Phnom Penh police identified 2,000 illegal gambling businesses and made 152 arrests following an order to launch a crackdown.

According to Khmer Timeskh, currently, 86 casinos have gaming licences in Cambodia but 75 casino licence applications are pending.