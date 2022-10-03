Cambodia claims more than 90% of illegal gambling venues shut down

Police carried out an eight-day operation against illegal gambling operations.

Cambodia.- Sok Phal, secretary of state of the Ministry of Interior, has claimed that an eight-day police operation has closed 90 per cent of illegal gambling businesses in Cambodia. In a series of raids, more than 1,000 foreigners of 10 nationalities were reportedly detained on suspicion of human trafficking, prostitution, online gambling and non-compliance with immigration laws.

Phal said in a meeting with Preah Sihanouk province governor Kuoch Chamroeun: “We all know that we have busted hundreds of places, and now gambling has died out, with more than 90 per cent of illegal dens closed down.

“Despite this, there are still a few locations running their businesses, so we will cooperate with the authorities of Preah Sihanouk and other provinces to shut them down.”

On Friday (September 30), it was reported that Phnom Penh police had identified 2,000 illegal gambling businesses and made 152 arrests following.

Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, had previously urged authorities to shut down illegal gambling in cafes and shops. He said such operations were not licensed by the Cambodian Gambling Regulatory Committee ( CEC).

Khliang Huot, Phnom Penh deputy governor, said all stakeholders must unite to crack down on illegal gambling and illegal pawnshops for the mission to succeed.