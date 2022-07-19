Bloomberry’s Jeju Sun Casino postpones reopening

Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino has postponed its reopening to October due to a slower than expected recovery of tourist arrivals.

South Korea.- Bloomberry’s Jeju Sun has pushed back its reopening date from July 30 to October due to the slow growth of inbound tourism. The venue has been closed since March 21, 2020.

Three Jeju Island casinos are currently open: Jeju Dream Tower Casino, Landing Casino at Jeju Shinhwa World, and Paradise Casino Jeju Grand.

A venue spokesperson and Jeju government officials separately confirmed to GGRAsia the revised target date for the property to resume operations. The latter said more time was needed for inbound tourism to recover.

According to the Jeju Tourism Organization, the number of foreign tourists to Jeju Island was 4,574 in May; 5,922 in June; and 3,552 between July 1 and 17. Due to Covid-19 countermeasures and travel restrictions, in 2020 and 2021, the number of arrivals on Jeju Island was 212,767 and 48,278, respectively, down 87.7 per cent and 77.3 per cent.

In June, South Korea resumed issuing short-term tourist visas for individual tourists and tour groups after inbound tourism was halted at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic. However, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, authorities have reported from July 25, visitors will again need to produce a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 24 hours before boarding a flight.