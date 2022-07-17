South Korea to reintroduce Covid-19 test requirements from July 25

Authorities have decided to reintroduce the requirement of a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

South Korea.- The government of South Korea has decided to tighten its entry requirements due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. From July 25, visitors will again need to produce a negative Cpvid-19 test result issued within 24 hours before boarding a flight.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDC) said guidelines may be further adjusted based on the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. In June, South Korea resumed issuing short-term tourist visas for individual tourists and tour groups after inbound tourism was halted at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In 2021, South Korean casino revenue was KRW1.18tn (US$975.39m), compared to KRW1.04tn in 2020. The growth was mainly attributed to Kangwon Land, the only casino in South Korea open to locals.

The 16 foreign-only casinos saw their revenue drop by nearly 31.9 per cent when compared to the previous year, coming in at KRW407.13bn.