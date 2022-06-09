Bloomberry’s Jeju Sun Casino to resume operations from July 30

Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino will reopen its doors on July 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea.- Bloomberry’s Jeju Sun will reopen its doors after being closed for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The casino is expected to reopen on July 30. The decision follows the resumption of visa-free entry to Jeju Island for holders of certain passports, including those from mainland China.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has announced that visitors are now able to enter South Korea without Covid-19 vaccination and without undergoing quarantine. The only requirement is to present two negative Covid-19 tests taken within three days of arrival.

Jeju Sun Casino reported KRW8.23bn (US$6.53m) in sales revenue in 2019. Its revenue for less than thee months of trading in 2020 was KRW1.89bn.

Due to countermeasures and travel restrictions, in 2020 and 2021, the number of arrivals in Jeju Island was 212,767 and 48,278, respectively, down 87.7 per cent and 77.3 per cent. In the first quarter of 2022, the number of overseas arrivals was 10,307, an increase of 8.4 per cent when compared to the same period of 2021.

Total casino revenue in South Korea in 2021 was down 59.7 per cent compared to KRW2.93tn in 2019, the most recent trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit travel and tourism.