Blackstone appoints Ian Silk as new chairman of Crown Melbourne

Australia.- Blackstone Group continues to move pieces on the Crown Resorts board as it attempts to clean up the image of the recently acquired casino operator. After naming Ciarán Pearse Carruthers as chief executive of Crown Resorts, it’s now named Ian Silk as chairman of Crown Melbourne.

Silk, who is a director of DJW Advisory, the Victorian Legal Services Board and the Hawthorn Football Club, will also join the parent company’s board as a non-executive director.

In a statement, the company said: “Mr Silk is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most experienced business leaders, with deep expertise in governance, investment and risk management.”

Blackstone has also appointed Helen Silver, who was secretary of the Victorian Government Department of Premier and Cabinet between 2008 and 2013 and an Allianz Australia executive, and Henriette Rothschild, a partner at KordaMentha and Richmond Football Club director, as Crown Melbourne non-executive directors.

Meanwhile, Crown Resorts will finally open its new casino in Sydney. Crown Sydney will have two VIP gaming floors – the Crystal Room and the Mahogany Room – and a private salon. According to the company, the Crystal Room gaming floor will open on August 8 with the Mahogany Room to follow later. Gaming will be for VIP members and their guests only.

In June, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) in New South Wales granted approval for Crown Sydney to commence gaming operations with a conditional licence that will expire on December 31, 2023, with the potential for full certification.