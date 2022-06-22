Crown Sydney finally allowed to start gaming operations

Crown Resorts says it will work closely with ILGA to demonstrate its suitability.

The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority in New South Wales has granted Crown Sydney an initial conditional gaming period until the end of 2023.

Australia.- After a long wait, Crown Resorts has announced today (June 22) that the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) in New South Wales has granted approval for Crown Sydney to commence gaming operations. Crown Resorts has been granted a conditional licence that will expire on December 31, 2023, with the potential for full certification.

Crown Sydney had already opened non-gaming operations, having gained an alcohol licence, but the launch of the casino itself was held up due to the ILGA’s inquiry into Crown Resorts’ suitability to hold a gaming licence.

Crown Sydney is expected to employ more than 2,000 people at full pelt. Crown says the ILGA’s announcement will provide a critical boost to the Barangaroo precinct and the hospitality industry in Sydney as a whole in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said: “During this period Crown will work closely with ILGA and the independent monitor of Crown Sydney, Kroll Associates, to demonstrate its suitability and that it is implementing an agreed remediation action plan.”

Steve McCann, Crown’s chief executive officer and managing director, said: “Our vision is to become one of the most respected operators of integrated resorts anywhere in the world.

“Over the past 15 months, we have worked closely with ILGA to ensure we have the right measures in place for the commencement of gaming in Sydney and we will continue to work with them on our reform program, to showcase our suitability as a casino operator and demonstrate our ability to deliver exceptional experiences in a safe and responsible environment.

“We will now finalise our opening plans and look forward to shortly announcing the details and timing of our launch.”

The news will be welcomed by Blackstone Inc, the US fund that is buying Crown Resorts. A week ago, its acquisition gained the final approval needed from the Federal Court of Australia. It already had approval from the governments of Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.

Under the takeover deal, Blackstone paid Crown shareholders $13.10 cash per Crown share. The expected implementation date is June 24.