Bamban mayor denies link with offshore gambling company

Alice Guo has also denied knowledge of foreign business partners’ criminal records.

The Philippines.- Bamban mayor Alice Guo has denied having any link with an offshore gambling operator’s illegal activities. Responding to senator Rita Hontiveros’ accusations, she told a Senate hearing she had been unaware of the criminal backgrounds of her foreign business associates.

Hontiveros mentioned that Baofu Land Development’s 2019 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents listed Guo as a founder with Rachel Joan Malonzo Carreon, Zhiyang Huang, Zhang Ruijin, and Baoying Lin. Zhang has been convicted of involvement in money laundering in Singapore and Lin faces criminal charges.

Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated, an offshore gaming operator raided in March, was operating within the Baofu compound behind Bamban Municipal Hall. Guo also denied a claim by senator Jinggoy Estrada that she has ties to a mayor in Pangasinan who is allegedly running a gambling business.

Questions have arisen about Guo’s identity and background, as she admitted to lacking knowledge of personal details like her birthplace and educational history. She won the mayoral election in 2022 despite limited political experience.

See also: DILG orders revocation of Bamban mayor’s control of police