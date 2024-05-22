Philippines senator welcomes removal of Bamban mayor’s control of police

Risa Hontiveros praised the DILG’s decision.

The Philippines.- Senator Risa Hontiveros has welcomed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) decision to revoke Bamban mayor Alice Guo’s control over local police. Hontiveros raised questions about Guo’s ability to afford a luxurious lifestyle and raised concerns over alleged connections to illegal offshore gaming.

The DILG has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend Guo for grave misconduct and negligence of duty due to alleged ties to Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged further investigation into Guo’s background, highlighting the need for clarity regarding her identity amidst growing scrutiny.