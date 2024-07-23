Australia: renewed calls to close Bendigo greyhound racing after deaths

The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds says there have been two canine deaths at the track this year.

Australia.- Members of the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds have called for the closure of the Bendigo greyhound track following a second greyhound death this year. They said the track was “inherently dangerous” and alleged that the greyhound racing industry had disregarded its own research showing that curved tracks were more dangerous than straight tracks.

According to the coalition, 25 dogs have died at Victorian tracks so far this year, and 1,538 have been injured, 281 of which were classified as serious. Last year saw 31 fatalities and 3,414 injuries, 671 of which were classified as serious.

An industry representative told The Bendigo Times that fatalities in Victoria had decreased by nearly 50 per cent over the last five years.

Criticism of greyhound racing has been growing in both Australia and New Zealand, where animal welfare organisations have been calling for a nationwide ban on greyhound racing. In New South Wales, authorities have launched an inquiry into Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) after complaints about alleged poor animal welfare standards, in Victoria animal rights.