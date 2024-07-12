NSW government announces inquiry into greyhound racing industry

The inquiry was announced after complaints regarding animal welfare.

Australia.- The New South Wales Government has today (July 12) announced that David Harris, minister for gaming and racing, has asked the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC) to launch an inquiry into Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW). It comes after complaints about alleged poor animal welfare standards.

Harris has appointed Lea Drake as an acting commissioner of the GWIC, to examine complaints about GRNSW’s “governance and operations, track safety and animal welfare issues, including claims made by whistleblowers.”

According to the government, the purpose of the enquiry is “to ensure a viable and sustainable greyhound racing industry in NSW with the highest standards of integrity and animal welfare.” It will study greyhound welfare and the care of greyhounds by GRNSW, including management and compliance with welfare standards, processes and management, including procurement and recruitment practices, accuracy in reporting on state of the greyhound racing industry and the performance and effectiveness of GRNSW’s functions.

The acting commissioner must submit a report to the minister and GWIC by December 13.

The GRNSW issued a statement welcoming the inquiry. Acting CEO Wayne Billett stated: “Ms Drake is one of Australia’s most respected and distinguished investigators and mediators with a reputation for forensic enquiry and critical thinking.

“We welcome the opportunity for external examination of our processes and record, including the modernization process that has been undertaken in recent years. We look forward to seeing the Terms of Reference once they have been determined.”

Wayne Billett assumed the role of acting CEO after Robert Macaulay stepped down as GRNSW’s CEO yesterday (July 11). Macaulay has highlighted improvements made since the industry faced possible closure eight years ago.