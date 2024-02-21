Calls for federal inquiry into greyhound racing in Australia

The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds says nearly 200 greyhounds were euthanised away from the track in 2023.

Australia.- The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds has called for a federal inquiry into the greyhound racing industry. It comes after a study showed that 120 greyhounds were euthanised on the track and 194 off-track due to racing-related injuries in 2023.

The investigation also found that many of the euthanasias occurred a short time after dogs sustained injuries, some happening just days after the incidents. According to ABC, Joanne Lee, a spokesperson for the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds, highlighted past instances where it was discovered that the industry had manipulated data on the number of deaths.

Greyhounds Australasia, which represents the sector in Australia and New Zealand, defended the industry’s practices, stating that every greyhound death, on and off the track, is reviewed and recorded.

Last week, the animal rights organisation Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) in New Zealand called for a total ban on greyhound racing in the country. SAFE says that since the racing season began in August, there have been 5,051 injuries, 65 fractures, and six deaths. The industry argues that the number of injuries and fatal accidents has decreased compared to previous years due to welfare measures taken. The euthanasia rate during races has decreased from 67 in the 2018/19 racing season to seven in the last two seasons.