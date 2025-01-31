Action on sports betting ads in Australia put on hold

The Albanese government has reportedly said that no legislation will be tabled before the election.

Australia.- Proposals to place restrictions on gambling ads in Australia have reportedly been put on hold until the federal election in May. The Labor Party reportedly aims to avoid conflicts ahead of the polls.

According to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, interested parties, including Labor MPs, were informed that no legislation would be introduced before the election. At least two executives from the sports and media sectors were informally advised not to anticipate any public statements regarding legislative plans.

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for a total ban on gambling ads as proposed by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy. The proposal has faced resistance from media companies, betting operators, the NRL and AFL. Some expected that the Labor Party would water down that proposal, but it says it has yet to make a decision.

In October, the Australian Greens party submitted the Communications Legislation Amendment (Regional Broadcasting Continuity) Bill 2024, prompted by “continued delays by the government” in introducing the total ban. However, the bill was rejected in the Senate. The Greens plan to reintroduce it when parliament resumes in February.

New South Wales to ban gambling ads on public transport

The New South Wales government is to introduce a ban on gambling ads on public transport in the state, including on trains, metro, buses and at train stations and ferry terminals. The ban will apply to internal and external ads. According to the Liquor and Gaming NSW, the ban will cover all casino, lottery, and online betting ads. Premier Chris Minns wants ads to be removed within 12 months.

When Transport does not own the assets (such as bus stops, retail outlets, or adjacent private properties), the NSW Government will work with the appropriate entities to explore how they will comply with the prohibition. There are currently 798 advertising boards at Sydney train stations, 49 road-facing digital billboards and adverts on up to 3,711 urban buses and 76 trams.