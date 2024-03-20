300 arrested for illegal gambling in Thailand

Authorities in the Bang Yai raided a warehouse.

Thailand.- Police have arrested 300 people for alleged illegal gambling at the Provincial Administration Department in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province. The operation took place last night (March 19) at a single-storey warehouse in the Bang Mae Nang sub-district. The alleged illegal casino operated behind a door with three layers of steel.

Police said there were several rooms with tables for baccarat, dice and other games divided into different zones for different levels of stakes. There were also three VIP rooms. Police said operators had installed over 60 closed-circuit television cameras to monitor activities.

Plice seized gaming chips worth up to half a million baht (US$14,000) each with an estimated total value of 300m baht (US$8.3m), along with untaxed cards. According to The Thaiger, three bank accounts have been frozen. It is estimated that the illegal casino had daily transactions of around 100m baht (US$2.8m).

See also: Thailand to introduce digital lottery ticket sales

Earlier this month, immigration police arrested 18 Vietnamese nationals in Bangkok for alleged involvement in operating online gambling websites from a residential property in the Rama 9 district.

The operation is believed to have begun in November, using the first floor of the property for living and dining and the second floor for sleeping. The living room served as the central workspace, accommodating 10 computers manned by employees operating in shifts around the clock.