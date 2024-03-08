Thailand: 18 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

18 Vietnamese nationals were arrested in Bangkok.

Thailand.- Immigration police have arrested 18 Vietnamese nationals in Bangkok for alleged involvement in operating online gambling websites from a residential property in the Rama 9 district. A raid was prompted by a complaint of suspicious activity at the location, with residents rarely leaving and lights on all the time.

the 10 men and 8 women arrested have been charged with organizing and promoting online gambling. Police seized 39 computers and related equipment. Police said those arrested were employed by a Vietnamese overseer and received a monthly salary of 20,000 baht along with commissions for customer recruitment. The operation is believed to have begun in November, using the first floor of the property for living and dining and the second floor for sleeping. The living room served as the central workspace, accommodating 10 computers manned by employees operating in shifts around the clock.

See also: Thailand: man deported for allegedly operating gambling website