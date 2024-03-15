Thailand to introduce digital lottery ticket sales

The launch will be on March 17.

Thailand.- Lt Col Nhun Sansanakom, director of the government lottery office (GLO), has announced the launch of digital lottery tickets through registered lottery dealers from March 17. Dealers holding contracts with the GLO will receive quotas of digital tickets for sale via the GLO’s website, www.glolotteryshop.com.

Customers will be able to purchase lottery tickets online at the price of 80 baht via the Pao Tang application.

The only legal forms of gambling in Thailand are horse racing in Bangkok and the government-sponsored Thai lottery. This week, the Thai House of Representatives committee tasked with exploring the potential legalisation of entertainment complexes with casinos concluded its study. It has suggested that legalisation could be possible.

