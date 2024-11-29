240 Chinese nationals deported from Cambodia for alleged cross-border gambling and fraud

Over 500 Chinese citizens are anticipated to be returned to China in stages.

China.- The Ministry of Public Security has reported that 240 Chinese nationals arrested for alleged cross-border gambling and fraud were deported from Cambodia to China yesterday (November 28).

Those deported are part of a larger group of over 500 Chinese citizens who are anticipated to be returned home in stages following a recent crackdown by Cambodian police on a gambling and fraud operation in Phnom Penh, which led to the arrest of people of various nationalities.

In April, more than 680 Chinese nationals suspected of participating in gambling and fraud were deported to China. In October, Chinese premier Li Qiang held discussions with Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet to discuss collaborative efforts against cross-border crimes, including online gambling and cyber scams.

The Ministry of Public Security has described such offences as a significant danger to public welfare and economic stability and pledged to enhance international law enforcement collaboration. The ministry also advised Chinese citizens to avoid engaging in online or foreign gambling and to stay alert in the face of evolving telecom fraud schemes.

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. In June, the country discussed collaboration on tackling online gambling and online fraud with Indonesia. China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

China’s navy warns young officers over online gambling

Earlier this month, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy issued a warning to young officers and its personnel about the risks of online scams. The navy also advised against online gambling, which is illegal in China. It warned that gambling harm could lead to financial trouble, making officers vulnerable to coercion or exploitation.

In a social media post, the PLA said that those born in the 1990s, who are “becoming the core of the army,” should avoid disclosing their military affiliation online due to the sensitive nature of their work. The post advised “carefully distinguish and maintain some distance when forming online friendships” and to “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with netizens.”