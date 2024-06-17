Indonesia and Cambodia meet to discuss online gambling

Officials discussed a rise in online gambling and fraud cases.

Indonesia.- Officials from Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs and four other ministries have visited Cambodia to discuss collaboration on tackling online gambling and online fraud. Led by Nur Rokhmah Hidayah, assistant deputy for coordination for Asia, Pacific, and Africa cooperation, the visit lasted from June 11 to June 15.

The Indonesian delegation met with officials from the Cambodian Ministry of Labor and Vocational training, the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT), Ministry of Interior and the national police.

There has been an increase in the number of Indonesian citizens falling victim to Cambodian online gambling and fraud networks. In 2020, there were 15 cases. There were 1,386 in 2023: 544 were related to online gambling and 842 with online fraud.

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. In Indonesia, all gambling is banned for both citizens and foreigners. Anyone found gambling can face fines and imprisonment.

