17 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in India

Police raided a venue in Chhattisgarh.

India.- Police in Balod district, Chhattisgarh, have arrested 17 people in a raid against gambling in a Gram Bheja maidani village. Police seized cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones with a combined value of Rs.3,38,030.

The enforcement operation was prompted by intelligence received from an informant regarding illicit gambling in area called Gorasa Katta. The raid was led by Thana Purur and Jogendra Sahu, with support from the cyber team.

See also: India freezes US$15m in Chinese betting and loan app crackdown