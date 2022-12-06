Armadillo Studios unveils Armadillo Does Christmas

The new slot combines Christmas-themed visuals, fluid gameplay, a catchy soundtrack, and unique features,

Press release.- Armadillo Studios announced the official release of its newest game: Armadillo Does Christmas. It is a slot that embraces and expands upon the wonderful and festive season this time of the year.

Armadillo Does Christmas has players joining the Armadillo Studios mascot on his sledge as he takes the mantle of Santa Claus, travelling around the world and gifting presents. Throughout the game, the players will encounter a series of features which were specially crafted for this particular slot, including Random Wilds, Colossal Reels, Instant Prizes, Random Multipliers, Trail Bonus, Buy Bonus, Christmas Collections, and a Party Spin.

The combination of Christmas-themed visuals, fluid gameplay, a catchy soundtrack, and these unique features that shower the players with bonuses, gifts, and big wins make up for the best Christmas casino experience.

David Stoveld, CPO of Armadillo Studios, says: “Armadillo Does Christmas is the perfect slot to wrap up a successful year for us as our Armadillo steps into Santa’s shoes for a jolly good time. We went an extra step to make sure this title has all it takes to bring joy to the players during these festive times.”