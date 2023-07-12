Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reports record fiscal year

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery registered $114.7m for college scholarships in fiscal year 2023.

US.- The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery raised a record $114.7m for college scholarships in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30. Its previous record was in 2021 when it registered $106.41m.

The lottery’s total revenue increased by about $28m over fiscal 2022 to $608.2m, and the amount raised for college scholarships increased by $15m. The lottery’s draw-game ticket revenue increased from $99.4m to $130.9m, while scratch-off ticket revenue dropped from $480.1m to $476.5m.

The lottery’s draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Arkansas LOTTO, Lucky for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4.

ASL executive director Eric Hagler said: “We are in the entertainment business; however, we never lose sight of our objective of helping Arkansas students pursue a higher education. This mission will continue to have a long-term positive economic impact on our state.”

Arkansas greenlights 17 new sports betting markets

The Arkansas State Racing Commission has approved 17 new markets for sports betting, including lacrosse, pool and bowling. They will supplement the 15 sports markets already authorised for betting.

The other new markets are knuckle fighting, bowl, cornhole, disc, field hockey, floorball, futsal, National Hot Rod Association drag racing, world sailing, snooker, table tennis, volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo.