Arkansas casino gaming handle reaches $633.3m in February

Arkansas’s sports betting handle was $29.5m.

US.- Arkansas’s casino handle was $633.3m in February, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The handle was up by 5.6 per cent when compared to January. Casino revenue was $49.5m.

The sports betting handle was $29.5m, down by 40.4 per cent when compared to January. Some 84 per cent ($24.9m) was generated online. The mobile sports betting handle was down 4.9 per cent compared to figures reported in January. Mobile sports betting revenue fell 38 per cent.

In January, Timothy Fox, Pulaski County Magistrate Judge, ruled that the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino licenses were invalid. The judge ruled against the decision to licence the companies, claiming it infringed the Arkansas constitution. He also believed that Legends Resort and Casino was not suitable for a licence due to its lack of casino gaming experience.