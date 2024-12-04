Arizona’s Desert Diamond Casino to open on December 18

The $450m venue is located in the west of Glendale.

US.- Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks in the west of Glendale, Arizona will open on December 18. The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise broke ground on the $450m project in April 2023. It will be the company’s fifth venue.

The first stage of the project includes a 184,000-square-foot casino floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a 12-table poker room, a retail sportsbook and 30 table games like blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat as well as dining and other facilities. There’s a 3,400-space parking structure and surface parking.

The building was designed by JCJ Architecture and includes a hotel, conference centre, outdoor pool and recreational amenities. The construction was led by the Hunt/Penta Joint Venture as general contractor.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise said: “Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks is ideally positioned to serve as an economic engine for the fast-growing West Valley. This is the Nation’s fifth facility and the iconic Desert Diamond Casino brand is synonymous with unmatched entertainment experience and outstanding guest service. We look forward to creating positive new opportunities for the Tohono O’odham Nation, the West Valley, and Arizona.”

Jacob Moore, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Board added: “Completion of the Nation’s fifth facility has been extraordinarily significant for the Tohono O’odham Nation. It would not have been possible without the leadership of the Tohono O’odham Nation, the support of our amazing team members and the efforts of the thousands of construction professionals on the project. We cannot wait to unveil this beautiful new facility to the community on December 18.”

