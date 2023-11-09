Arizona’s Casino Del Sol names Jacqueline Martinez as director of community relations

Martinez will promote connections between the casino and the community.

US.- Casino Del Sol in Arizona has announced the appointment of Jacqueline M. Martinez as its director of community relations. A member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, she will promote connections between the casino and the local community.

Jacqueline’s career at Casino Del Sol spans 13 years, beginning in information technology and including various facets of casino operations. She spent five years as guest services manager.

Casino Del Sol CEO Kim Van Amburg said: “We are thrilled to have Jacqueline as our new director of community relations and are confident that her expertise and dedication will bring new opportunities for collaboration and growth. Her unwavering commitment to all of her roles has made her a beloved figure within Casino Del Sol.”

Martinez commented: “I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of director of community relations at Casino Del Sol. As a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, my roots run deep in this community, and I’m dedicated to strengthening the ties between our casino and our neighbors. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact a strong community connection can have, and I’m committed to fostering new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $358m in August

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $358m in August, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The handle was up 11.1 per cent compared to July but marginally lower than the $361m bet in August 2022.

Players wagered $354.6m online and $3.4m at retail sportsbooks. Player winnings for the month amounted to $327.2m, resulting in $30.9m in adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bets. That’s down 10.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. Online betting generated $30.2m with retail’s share at $606.731.