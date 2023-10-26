Arizona sports betting handle reaches $358m in August

The sports betting handle rebounded in August.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $358m in August, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The handle was up 11.1 per cent compared to July but marginally lower than the $361m bet in August 2022.

Players wagered $354.6m online and $3.4m at retail sportsbooks. Player winnings for the month amounted to $327.2m, resulting in $30.9m in adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bets. That’s down 10.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. Online betting generated $30.2m with retail’s share at $606.731.

Free bets and promotional credits amounted to $9.5m. That compared to $8.5m in the same month last year. Almost all was from online betting. Taking these free bets off, adjusted gross event wagering receipts were $21.4m. This was down 23 per cent year-on-year and 20.2 per cent from July. Online sports betting accounted for $20.8m, while retail contributed $600,727. Sports betting tax was $2.1m.