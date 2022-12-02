Aram Khachatryan: “We were so happy to be at SiGMA Europe again”

Aram Khachatryan granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about Pascal Gaming’s presence at SiGMA Malta.

Exclusive interview.- During the latest edition of SiGMA Malta, Focus Gaming News sat down with Aram Khachatryan, Head of B2B at Pascal Gaming, to talk about the event and the products the company showcased there.

Aram Khachatryan was excited to be back at one of the most important events in the industry that brings together operators, providers, IT professionals, innovators and investors from different fields like casinos, land-based and crypto betting for several days.

When asked about how was this new edition of SiGMA for Pascal Gaming, he said the event represented a wonderful chance to network with industry experts.

He then referred to the products the company showcased at the event and said this year Pascal Gaming focused on showcasing its engaging Bet On Games, Table Games, Arcades, Lottery & Slots game lines.

He also referred to the Gravity solution which features exceptional games for bet shops and the broad portfolio that the company has.

As for the next year, Aram Khachatryan stressed the company will focus on a new product line and virtual sports games that will be launched at ICE London. The company will also come up with their one-of-a-kind Gravity solution that allows players to enjoy their most beloved games offline.

