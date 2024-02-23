Apple launches new sports app

Apple has announced the release of a free app featuring real-time scores and stats.

US.- Apple has introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone with real-time scores and stats. The app is available to download in the App Store in the US, the UK and Canada.

The app features leagues such as MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A. Additional leagues will become available over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

Users can customise scoreboards and navigate between scores and upcoming games. They can also explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details and live betting odds.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said: “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.”