Amusnet’s participation in AIEJA´s Second Assembly of 2024

Amusnet’s membership in AIEJA underscores its intention to remain a key player in the Mexican market.

Press release.- Amusnet has reaffirmed its commitment to the entertainment and gaming industry in Mexico by actively participating as a member in the Second Assembly of the year of the Association of Permit Holders and Providers of the Entertainment and Betting Industry in Mexico (AIEJA). The event took place on Wednesday, August 28, at the Club de Empresarios de Bosques in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

During the assembly, crucial topics for the betting community in the Mexican market were discussed, focusing on the political and economic landscape anticipated for the upcoming presidential term. Amusnet’s participation in such events highlights its dedication to meeting industry standards and promoting responsible and ethical gaming.

“Membership in associations like AIEJA is fundamental for Amusnet, as it allows us to safeguard the interests of the community and the industry as a whole,” said Hillary Flores, LatAm Marketing Manager for Amusnet. “We are committed to promoting responsible gaming, and participating in events of this nature is key to strengthening our relationships with clients in the region and consolidating our presence in one of the largest and most competitive markets in Latin America.”

See also: Amusnet and Betplay toast to success with Cocktail Rush by Melissa Martínez

Iraid Rosales, the new Country Manager for Mexico and a native of Guadalajara, Daniel de los Ríos from Colombia, who leads the Commercial, Marketing, and Account Management departments in the region, and the most recent hire, Costa Rican Hillary Flores, attended this Second Annual Assembly on behalf of Amusnet.

The company’s membership in AIEJA underscores its intention to remain a key player in the Mexican market, connecting with clients and strengthening ties in a region essential for Amusnet’s continued expansion and success.

