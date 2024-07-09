Amusnet scores a strategic partnership with the football legend Hristo Stoichkov

The company stated this partnership emphasises its ongoing dedication to providing unparalleled gaming experiences globally.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced a new partnership with legendary football player Hristo Stoichkov.

By combining gaming and football, this collaboration celebrates the legacy of a true icon of the beautiful game, known for his dynamic playing style and intense competitive drive. This partnership emphasises Amusnet’s ongoing dedication to providing unparalleled gaming experiences globally, underscoring the company’s reputation as an industry leader and trusted partner.

Hristo Stoichkov, a name that resonates with the world’s golden football heritage, is among the 100 greatest players of all time. His exceptional talent earned him a spot at FC Barcelona in 1990, and for five seasons, he thrived alongside superstars like Romário and Ronald Koeman.

Stoichkov’s international impact was profound, winning him the prestigious Ballon d’Or in December 1994. He notably led Bulgaria to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals the same year and won the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.

Aside from his on-field achievements, Stoichkov’s bold personality and strong principles have made him a role model for generations, radiating a powerful aura of inspiration. He has been involved in various philanthropic activities and has also participated in campaigns against discrimination and racism in football, using his platform to promote inclusivity and equality.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet, said: “Hristo Stoichkov’s participation in this unique partnership goes beyond his legendary name. His vast knowledge and expertise have elevated our collaboration and exceeded all expectations. Amusnet’s commitment to delivering top-notch gaming experiences worldwide has been reinforced through our work with him, and we are eager to bring the excitement of football to a worldwide audience.”

Hristo Stoichkov added: “Football has always been more than just a sport to me; it’s a powerful force that inspires, motivates, and brings people together. It embodies the values of teamwork, determination, and passion, which are essential both in the field and in life. Thus said, I’m delighted to partner with Amusnet, and I am confident fans around the globe will love the game we created together.”

Capitalizing on the football excitement around UEFA EURO 2024, Amusnet released a unique game, Stoichkov #8. With its football theme, immersive graphics, and exciting features, the game captures the spirit of the sports event. The exhilaration of real matches is pictured on the reels of the slot through the thrilling Free Spins, Buy Bonus, Expanding Wild features, and never-ending action.