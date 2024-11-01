Amusnet partners with Kajot Intacto aiming to elevate Slovak player experiences

By utilising Kajot Intacto’s established market presence, Amusnet can effectively introduce its diverse portfolio of games to a wider audience in Slovakia.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its strategic partnership with Kajot Intacto, a prominent Central and Eastern European gaming market operator. This collaboration aims to enhance players’ gaming experience by combining Amusnet’s cutting-edge offerings and diverse game portfolio with Kajot Intacto’s established market presence and expertise.

Irina Rusimova, chief commercial officer at Amusnet, said: “At Amusnet, our focus is on enhancing player engagement and satisfaction, and our partnership with Kajot Intacto exemplifies this dedication. By utilising the operator’s established market presence, we can effectively introduce our diverse portfolio of games to a wider audience in Slovakia. As we begin this collaborative journey, we are committed to evolving our offerings and remaining at the forefront of market trends, ensuring we meet the needs of players now and into the future.”

André Kruf, sales director at Kajot Intacto, added: “We are pleased to announce the addition of Amusnet as a valued game provider for our players. Renowned for its classic games enhanced with innovative features, Amusnet aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering quality gaming experiences. Notably, the most popular game at Kajot Intacto is 100 Burning Hot, which exemplifies Amusnet’s signature style and underscores our dedication to offering engaging content to our player base.”

On Kajot Intacto’s platform, Slovak players can find some of Amusnet’s top-performing games, such as Hot Deco, 20 Golden Coins, Great 27, 100 Power Hot, Extra Crown, 100 Super Hot, 100 Burning Hot, Aztec Forest, Fruits & Gold, 20 Hot Blast and other top-notch titles like Secrets of Sherwood, Candy Palace, and Drops of Water.

20 Golden Coins is a slot with a modern take on classic gameplay, featuring 5 reels and 20 paylines. This game combines vibrant graphics with a captivating soundtrack, enhancing the player experience. Key features include the Star Scatter Symbol, which can lead to rewarding outcomes, and the lucky Number 7 symbol, serving as a Wild to increase winnings.

Secrets of Sherwood immerses players in a captivating narrative that combines thrilling gameplay with iconic symbols. Key features include unique character-driven bonuses and engaging graphics that enhance the overall experience. Players will encounter various challenges and opportunities as they explore the Secrets of Sherwood, all while aiming for substantial winnings.

The Candy Palace slot transports players to a delightful world filled with sweets and candy. Featuring vibrant colours and eye-catching candy symbols, this game creates a visually appealing experience. Special features include Toppling Reels, candy-jar multipliers, and Free Spins, enhancing gameplay excitement. Additionally, players can win progressive jackpots, adding to the thrill.