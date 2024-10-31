Amusnet to participate at SiGMA Europe 2024

The company will showcase its portfolio a the premier gaming event in Malta.

Press release.- As SiGMA Europe celebrates its 10th anniversary, Amusnet is set to participate in the premier event from November 11-14th in Malta. Renowned for its gaming solutions, Amusnet said it is eager to connect with industry leaders and contribute to defining the future of gaming in this vibrant forum. The expo will also feature the esteemed SiGMA Europe Awards 2024, honouring excellence in both the B2B and B2C sectors. This year, Amusnet has received dual nominations for Best Slot Game Provider (B2B) and Best Performing Slot Game (B2C).

Irina Rusimova, chief commercial officer at Amusnet, said: “We believe the 10th anniversary of SiGMA Europe will be a truly remarkable event that Will gather visionary leaders within the industry, and we are eager to contribute to the occasion. The double nomination this year highlights our commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering outstanding gaming experiences both to partners and players.

“We are honoured that in the category of Best Performing Slot Game, our celebrity game, Stoichkov #8, has been recognised. This one-of-a-kind slot has consistently demonstrated strong market performance, ranking among the top products in our portfolio across markets such as Spain, Bulgaria, Italy, and Argentina (BA City). Join us to discover our latest developments and engage with high-quality networking.”

The provider will showcase the newest online casino titles, such as Stoichkov 8, Coin Gobbler, and Bier O’Meter, as well as a specially curated selection of its most popular titles, such as 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Hot Deco, Caveman & Dinosaurs, Orient Story Deluxe, and Extra Crown Classic.

Stoichkov #8, a 5-reel, 40 fixed-pay-lines video slot, is the result of Amusnet’s latest partnership with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. It brings together the worlds of gaming and football, celebrating the legacy of a true icon known for his dynamic playing style and intense competitive drive.

Coin Gobbler features a 6×6 reel layout and a cluster payment method. It provides entertaining gameplay with numerous features and opportunities to win. Players can collect Bonus Coins to trigger thrilling Free Spins while storing them in a shiny piggy bank.

Amusnet’s Live Casino vertical will feature popular titles such as Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, Virtual 120x Space Roulette, and Virtual 72x Monaco Roulette. The Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, inspired by Amusnet’s highly rated game, Virtual Roulette, draws on the classic Vegas Roulette 500x format, allowing players to enjoy multipliers of up to 500x and the flexibility to spin the wheel at their convenience.

At the event, visitors can also learn more about the company’s Type S premium slot cabinet series, which features a range of the company’s award-winning games, including popular titles like Fruits & Gold, 20 Golden Coins, Cocktail Rush, the newest titles like Stoichkov #8 and Extra Crown Classic and many more.

The company’s participation at SiGMA Europe in Malta will also include the attendance of a well-known Bulgarian streamer, further strengthening the company’s partnerships within the streaming community and enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

SiGMA Europe 2024 is a landmark event celebrating a decade of success in the gaming industry. This year, the expo will host an impressive lineup of 27,000 delegates, including 6,500 operators, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 550 speakers. Networking opportunities abound, and the event will feature five sports side events, two official parties, and two awards ceremonies.