Amusnet strengthens its Spanish presence with Platincasino.es

Through this new agreement, Platincasino.es players will now be able discover some of the most popular and beloved Amusnet titles.

Press release.- Amusnet has proudly announced its partnership with Platincasino.es, a renowned casino operator in Spain. This alliance marks a significant stride in the company’s European expansion strategy, bolstering its position in the dynamic online igaming sector.

Edwin Cruz, managing director at Amusnet Spain, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Platincasino.es and strengthen our presence in the Spanish market. The strategic move aligns with our dedication to delivering innovative and engaging gaming experiences to local players.

“This joint venture has the potential to yield excellent results and pave the way for continued success.”

Andrea García Merino, product and marketing executive at Platincasino.es, added: “We are pleased to announce the addition of Amusnet’s games to our platform. We recognise the importance of this prestigious provider on a global scale and its undeniable appeal to Spanish players, which is why we are eager to embark on this collaboration. With enthusiasm and commitment, we look forward to a fruitful partnership and achieving extraordinary results together,” said

On the Spanish operator’s website, players can discover some of the most popular and beloved Amusnet titles, including Orient Story, Kemet’s Treasure, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, Cocktail Rush, Hot Deco, Shining Crown, 40 Super Hot, and many more.

Kemet’s Treasures is a 5-reel, 15-fixed-line slot that combines the beauty of art with the thrill of big rewards. It offers Free Spins with an x3 multiplier and the popular Buy Bonus. Cavemen and Dinosaurs features modern graphics and 12 captivating symbols, including the Wild Meteor and the Scatter Volcano. As the reels spin, a dinosaur may randomly cross the screen and drop an egg, awarding a fortunate player an Instant Win. Hot Deco – a mix of classic fruit games and modern taste, the deco-style slot brings the best of both worlds. This 3-reel, 27-pay-ways game combines classic fruity goodness with smooth graphics and soundtrack.

*Remember, gaming should be enjoyed responsibly, as uncontrolled gaming may lead to harmful consequences.