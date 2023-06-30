Amusnet shows another level of commitment to excellence as a Golden Sponsor at iGB L!VE 2023

iGB L!IVE 2023 is to be held from the 11th to the 14th of July in Amsterdam.

Amusnet proudly sponsors iGB L!VE 2023 as a golden sponsor, showcasing advanced solutions and innovative services at booth M20 to enhance player experiences and drive business growth.

Press release.- Amusnet is proud to participate as a golden sponsor at Europe’s signature event of the global igaming community demonstrating its commitment to excellence and its position as a trusted industry leader.

At booth M20, the company will showcase a comprehensive range of advanced igaming solutions and present innovative services designed to enhance player experiences and drive business growth.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet, stated: “Our participation as a Goldеn Sponsor at iGB L!IVE 2023 marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey as a leading iGaming provider. Do not miss the chance to discover Amusnet’s cutting-edge products, explore the newest technologies, and engage with our team of experts.

“As the event brings together the global entertainment community, Amusnet is poised to make a lasting impression, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for operators seeking growth, innovation, and success in the dynamic world of iGaming.”

Liliya Chatalbasheva, chief marketing and communications officer shares: “Our story is about games, growth, and expansion. Some of the greatest assets behind our success are enthusiasm and aspiration. Both are powered by all the amazing people we have been working with along the way: colleagues, clients, and partners. And we can’t wait to meet together at iGBL!VE to define the next level in the development of the igaming industry and celebrate our shared professional achievements and future plans.”

During the expo, visitors can expect to witness the company’s latest Live Casino games and its most renowned slots. Some of the titles that can be played at the stand are Burning Hot, Fruits and Gold, Candy Palace, 20 Golden Coins, Diamond Plus, Cocktail Rush, Aztec Forest, the latest Extra Crown and Phoenix Star, etc.

Moreover, this signature slot selection is this time levelled up into an exclusive cocktails menu, available only at iGBL!IVE. Delegates and guests at the booth will have the opportunity to experience another level of iGaming connection and celebration at the company’s bar and lounge at booth M20.

Leveraging itself with cutting-edge technology Amusnet embraces a constant evolvement. The company enriches its portfolio and to the current date features more than 240 games and continues the development of new product verticals such as Land-Based Casino Solutions to be launched in 2024.

Amusnet’s team of industry experts on-site at booth M20 will provide valuable insights and tailor-made solutions to meet various business needs, featuring enhancing gaming portfolios, exploring new markets, and improving players’ retention strategies.