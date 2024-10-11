Amusnet showcased an activation with Portugal’s streamer Tiagovski at SBC Summit Lisbon

The company and the influencer participated in an Instagram activation and hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet at the expo.

Press release.- As a premium sponsor at the inaugural SBC Summit in Lisbon this autumn, Amusnet reinforced its role as a key player in the gaming industry by showcasing its gaming products and offerings. The company said this commitment to excellence was highlighted by a visit from SBC CEO Rasmus Sojmark and the receipt of a Casino/Slots Developer of the Year Award, “reflecting Amusnet’s strong positioning in the industry and its dedication to innovating in the gaming sector.”

The company partnered with Portugal’s top streamer Tiagovski, which boasts 1,5 million followers on social and streaming platforms. Tiagovski and Amusnet engaged 10+K participants through an Instagram activation with a chance to win a premium gaming chair with his initials and hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet at the stand, with the local celebrity conducting the winner withdrawal.

The collaboration with Tiagovski, which started in April 2024, is set to deliver captivating content with streams of Amusnet’s latest slot releases in Portugal, Dancing Dead, and Vampire Bites in October and November.

“The partnership with Tiagovski is instrumental in reaching a broader audience in key markets and exemplifies Amusnet’s dedication to leveraging local marketing strategies based on influential collaborations and exciting gaming content. By participating in the summit, the company once again strengthened its reputation as a prominent all-casino solutions provider, highlighting its dedication to excellence in the global gaming industry,” the company stated.