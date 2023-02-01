Amusnet is coming with a bang to the leading global gambling and gaming event, ICE London 2023

Amusnet Interactive is back with a blast in 2023. Magnificent double-decker stand featuring the newest and most exciting products shown in an innovative way.

Press release.- Partners and guests are welcome to meet Amusnet’s team at the outstanding booth S4-550. The stand of over 600 square meters will attract attention with an innovative light design installation and dedicated Product verticals’ corners.

In addition to the signature cocktails, a selfie booth will be a fun spot to memorize the event and join a fun game.

The company’s most popular and iconic titles such as 20 Golden Coins, Hot Deco, Cocktail Rush, Drops of Water, Diamond Plus, the latest Aztec Forest, 40 Bulky Fruits, and many more exciting slot games will be available to offer top-class entertainment and features’ trail to 35 000 + expected visitors to the largest ICE London expo ever.

Unprecedented Amusnet has created a special roulette dedicated to the global expo. ICE Roulette 500x will bring the betting thrill right on the spot as it will enable visitors to bet directly from the stand.

The unique roulette includes Amusnet’s signature Jackpot Cards bonus integration. Triggered at random, it lets a player play a side game for a free shot at one of four progressive jackpots.

“2023 for us is all about growth and this global gaming event is a great opportunity to present the company’s new markets expansion, new verticals development, portfolio update, etc. Amusnet team of 180+ people will join the expo to share the creativity and energy which drives the international gaming industry.

And we will be all looking forward to meeting visitors, partners, and friends during the World Gaming Week in February”, shared Ivo Georgiev, CEO at Amusnet Interactive.

During ICE London 2023 the company will also break the news with a teaser video announcing a new technology in progress. Amusnet starts the development of its first land-based casino slot cabinet line. The expected release is in 2024 and will mark another significant step forward in the company’s growth strategy.

A dedicated team is already working on a premium model development following the latest technological trends and having customer convenience and real-time satisfaction as a priority.

ICE London is the leading global gaming and gambling event that services the entire industry. Expecting more than 35 000+ visitors, the 2023 edition of ICE London will be the largest on record, occupying 553,975 sq. ft. of net space.

The event will be held over three days on 7-9 February 2023 at the ExCeL London and will bring together solution providers and gaming professionals across all key verticals.

Amusnet is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to online casinos. Players enjoy the excitement, rewards, and innovative features that make the company’s fully integrated online casino games portfolio so popular.

With over 240 captivating slots, engaging table games, and an immersive live dealer studio, Amusnet’s powerful software drives sign-ups and revenue for 750+ operators worldwide.

The company is currently licensed in over 30 jurisdictions, with more added all the time, giving the company credibility and security in all key gaming markets.