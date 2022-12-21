Ralitsa Zareva, Amusnet Interactive: “We continue to expand our presence through new deals with leading operators in LatAm”

Ralitsa Zareva, Head of Commercial Management at Amusnet Interactive, granted an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News. She talked about her new role at the company and what the new year will bring to Amusnet Interactive.

Amusnet Interactive has been pretty busy this year by launching new games, and new verticals and expanding its team too. Ralitsa Zareva, the new Head of Commercial Management, sat down with Focus Gaming News and this is what she told us.

Ralitsa, you recently joined Amusnet Interactive as Head of Commercial Management team. How do you feel about your new role?

I feel excited about this opportunity! Through the years of my experience, I’ve been a client of Amusnet Interactive twice, and I’ve always admired the personal touch of the client-facing teams, so I’m thrilled to join one of them! In addition, it’s astonishing to see how the company’s product has evolved, still using the very strong basis of good math models, high RTPs, which the players tend to enjoy a lot, and attractive Jackpots offering.

It has been a busy year for the company, attending many exhibitions in different regions. What are the main conclusions you took from the events you took part in?

Yes, fortunately, we got back to in-person industry events! In 2022 Amusnet Interactive had significant milestones in terms of product development – the Live Casino platform, new markets and company news – the new name. Meeting in person at the exhibitions helps us communicate these novelties and strengthen our partnerships. Our focus is not only on global events but on the more minor event as well. They are a great way to better understand local regulations and engage local partners.

We also introduced our first double-decker booth concept this year, which won special recognition at SiGMA. We are determent to continue to impress with outstanding booths in 2023 as well.

Amusnet Interactive was named “Online Provider of the Year” and won the “Corporate Social Responsibility” award at the BEGE Awards 2022 ceremony. How important is it for the company to receive such awards?

For the 14th consecutive year, the BEGE Awards honours the most innovative ideas and companies that contribute to raising the standards and the industry’s technological development.

These awards result from dedication, a high level of professionalism, and excellent teamwork. It’s inspiring to see that we were honoured in categories that are so meaningful to us.

This year the company has extended its portfolio in Argentina. What are your next targets in the LatAm market? Do you have plans to continue expanding in Europe as well?

Yes, we are very proud to enter the Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina. This is a huge milestone in our business development strategy. Furthermore, we continue to expand our presence through new deals with leading operators in Mexico, Colombia, and Paraguay while simultaneously observing the situation with the upcoming regulations in Latin America.

What are the company’s main objectives for the upcoming year?

As a natural continuation of our popular legacy products, we have created a set of modern casino games that deliver the same level of excitement. We continue to enrich the portfolio with modern casino verticals like Live Casino, and we are very proud of its results and popularity. Our main objective is to add classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and sic bo to its portfolio.

We are determined to expand the presence of our games to all casino channels in the industry. By adding new verticals and engaging products to our portfolio, we will continue to enrich our portfolio. The company is also growing with new teams, allowing us to complete everything planned.