Amusnet Gaming secures the Critical Gaming Supply licence till 2034 

According to the company, the renewal of its Critical Gaming Supply licence represents a testament to its ability to meet regulatory standards and deliver secure and fair gaming experiences.

Press release.- Amusnet Gaming has officially announced the renewal of its Critical Gaming Supply licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) for a period of 10 years, until 2034. The company also announced the licence has been converted into a Corporate Group Critical Gaming Supply Licence, covering group entities within the group.

A holder of a corporate group licence is allowed to include multiple entities within a group to be treated as a single licensee. Amusnet Gaming is the designated group company holding the licence, which encompasses its three subsidiaries: Amusnet BNL B.V.(serving Belgium and the Netherlands), Amusnet Spain S.L., and Amusnet d.o.o. for services (serving Croatia).

The group licence facilitates the provision of essential gaming supply services across the organization and allows the subsidiaries to distribute gaming software in markets where local B2B licensing is not required.

The company said: “The renewal underscores Amusnet Gaming’s commitment to compliance, integrity, and innovation within the gaming sector. It is a testament to the company’s ability to meet stringent regulatory standards and deliver secure and fair gaming experiences.

“This empowers Amusnet Gaming to maintain and further develop its diverse portfolio of gaming products within Malta’s robust regulatory framework, further strengthening its foothold in the European market and solidifying its position as а renowned international gaming provider, which stands for trust and credibility.”

A Critical Gaming Supply Licence is a B2B licence that enables the provision of online gaming products to businesses and individuals licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or other regulatory authorities. The licence plays a pivotal role in Amusnet Gaming operations, enabling the provision and management of gaming software and systems. With a diverse portfolio of 200+ casino games, this licence empowers the preferred provider to deliver a wide range of gaming experiences to diverse European and international audiences.

Moreover, the company announced the launch of its newly designed website, featuring a modern and intuitive interface that enhances user experience. The upgraded content is curated to give visitors easy access to valuable information and resources across our offerings.