AGA issues response to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sports betting

AGA’s senior vice president of Strategic Communications issued a statement after the hearing that took place on December 17.

Press release.- Joe Maloney, American Gaming Association’s vice president of Strategic Communications issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, “America’s High-Stakes Bet on Legalized Sports Gambling” that took place today, Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

“Today’s hearing notably lacked an industry witness. This unfortunate exclusion leaves the Committee and the overall proceeding bereft of testimony on how legal gaming protects consumers from the predatory illegal market and its leadership in promoting responsible gaming and safeguarding integrity. We remain committed to robust state regulatory frameworks that protect consumers, promote responsibility, and preserve integrity of athletic competition,” reads the statement.

Commercial gaming revenue in Q3

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has reported that commercial gaming revenue in the US reached $17.71bn in the third quarter of the year. It was the industry’s highest-grossing Q3 on record, according to AGA’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, and the 15th consecutive quarter of annual revenue growth. September was the 43rd straight month of growth. For the first nine months of the year, nationwide commercial gaming revenue stands at $53.24bn, 8 per cent ahead of 2023.