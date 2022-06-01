Altente Gaming releases EvenBet Gaming-themed slot

The innovative developer has created a slot based on the leading poker software provider.

Press release.- Poker software provider EvenBet Gaming is the subject of online casino games developer Altente Gaming’s latest slot, the Egyptian mythology-themed game, Mystery of EvenBet.

With 10 pay lines and up to 50000x up for grabs, the new slot also incorporates EvenBet’s poker pedigree, featuring symbols inspired by the game, including playing cards and poker chips, all with a captivating ancient Egyptian aesthetic.

Adding to the game’s excitement are features like Bonus Purchase and its unique God’s Respin function, giving players a second chance to enter the bonus game.

Available across all mobile and desktop platforms for EvenBet’s customers and partners, Mystery of EvenBet represents an opportunity for the company to introduce its market-leading online poker offering to a slots audience.

This marks the first of a number of branded games Altente will be creating for its priority customers.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity for EvenBet to promote our first-class online poker offering to a slots audience.

“We couldn’t be happier with the look and feel of the game. On top of that, Altente Gaming’s Egyptian aesthetic looks amazing and we can’t wait for our customers and partners to experience it.”

Evgeniy Polubabkin, Co-founder at Altente Gaming said: “EvenBet Gaming’s poker offering is second to none on the market, which made it a pleasure to represent the company in this game.

“Branded slot games like this allow companies to reach new audiences in a playful and attractive way. We’re sure that fans of EvenBet and newcomers to their poker offering will enjoy it in equal measure.”

