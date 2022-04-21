EvenBet Gaming enhances offering with redesigned mobile poker app

Operators using EvenBet’s app will gain access to 34 poker game modes, and over 2,000 casinos.

Press release.- Online poker platform developer EvenBet Gaming has released a redesigned native mobile app for IOS and Android, based on research the company conducted on customer needs in the US, LatAm, and Europe.

The upgraded app provides a more engaging onboarding and gaming experience, offering clear visibility of its most important functionalities right after login, including games, tournaments, promotions and account information.

As well as that, users can expect full support on both portrait and landscape modes across the app and an optimised multi-table experience, allowing them to switch easily between up to seven tables.

Numerous visual changes and updated functionalities help to create a smooth gaming experience, from the registration process to receiving bonuses and revising personal game history and poker performance data. Meanwhile, a new Responsible Gaming section massively simplifies the compliance process.

Operators using EvenBet’s app will gain access to 34 poker game modes, and over 2,000 casinos, table games and slots integrated from leading game developers.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Over the pandemic, there was a huge uptake in online poker. Even mature markets such are Europe experienced a marked increase, not to mention Asia and South America, where 70 to 90 per cent of players enjoy poker on mobile.

“We’re delighted that these numbers remain high, but we aren’t about to rest on our laurels. We’re committed to optimising our products for our customers and this redesign is an important step in that journey.”

