Altenar boosts Brazil presence with São Paulo office

The sportsbook provider has opened its second office in Latin America.

Press release.- Altenar has strengthened its support for operators in Brazil by opening a new São Paulo office. Registering an entity in the country highlights Altenar’s understanding of the importance of Brazil’s regulated market for its clients and reflects the company’s continuous global strategy of wanting to be as close as possible to key markets.

Altenar opened an office in Uruguay last year to provide improved support for clients in LatAm and the Brazil entity will bring numerous benefits, including faster onboarding for new customers and invoicing in the local currency.

Frederico Caputi, sales manager at Altenar, said: “Opening the São Paulo office is a strategic step for Altenar as it allows us to better serve our partners and streamline operations within Brazil’s thriving market. This local presence not only enhances our customer support capabilities but also significantly boosts our responsiveness to market needs and regulatory changes. It is an exciting development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to growth and excellence in Latin America.”