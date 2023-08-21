Allwyn expands cultural initiatives in Prague

The gambling group will sponsor a painting exhibition at Prague’s classical music festival.

Czech Republic.- Allwyn Group is expanding its cultural initiative, sponsoring a digital painting exhibition with Prague-based arts foundation 0xCollection. The Dvořák Dreams exhibition by Turkish-American digital artist Refik Anadol will run at Prague’s Dvorakova Praha Festival world heritage classical musical festival.

Allwyn said that Dvořák Dreams honours the legacy of Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. It will run from September 8 to 13. Allwyn will also sponsor an 0xCollection’s Synesthetic Immersion exhibition at the Arts Space at Borislavka, Prague, from September 7 to 19. The exhibition will feature the works of eight new media artists who explore the development of culture into new technological formats.

Robert Chvátal, CEO of Allwyn Group, said: “Allwyn is exceedingly proud of its reputation for fostering cultural heritage and supporting diverse talent, and our partnership with the 0xCollection is yet further testament to this.

“We are a company that aims to sit at the forefront of innovation, and we apply the same approach to our partnerships, marrying Allwyn’s novel thinking with similarly creative organisations to make a positive contribution to society.”

Allwyn takes over the operation of the UK National Lottery in February. It isn’t the only betting group eyeing cultural activities as an alternative area for promotion amid increased scrutiny of gambling advertising in sports. In the UK, Entain’s Ladbrokes is venturing into ticketing for music and comedy events.

Through a deal with AEG Presents, The O2 and NME, the sportsbook has launched Ladbrokes LIVE which offers chances to win tickets to live music and comedy shows. The platform has been launched with a private box and digital OOH advertising at The O2, sponsorship of the NME Awards show and ticket access through AEG Presents, which manages concerts, tours, bars, venues and music festivals.