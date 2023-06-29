Alleged illegal gambling machine seized at Michigan gas station

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Belleville Police Department.

US.- Following a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), state investigators have seized an alleged illegal gambling machine from a Sunoco gas station located at 496 Main Street in Belleville.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Belleville Police Department after the MGCB received anonymous tip-offs.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Illegal gambling can lead to other, more serious, unwanted crimes that compromise the safety of our communities. This investigation is a firm reminder that business owners should abide by the law and not offer illegal gaming in their establishments and, if they do, we are prepared to take action against them.”

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel added: “I am grateful for the collaboration between my department and the Michigan Gaming Control Board in furtherance of our efforts to shutter illegal gambling operations. Illegal gambling diverts taxes and revenue from our communities which is otherwise used to support our state and schools.”

In 2022, some 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits were seized at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store in Michigan.