Arkansas Racing Commission approves casino licence application period

Applicants for the Pope County casino licence are required to submit applications by June 11.

US.- The Arkansas Racing Commission has voted to open a 30-day application window for a fourth casino. The window for the Pope County casino licence will open on May 13.

Applicants are required to submit both digital and paper copies of applications by June 11. The seven-member racing commission has scheduled a meeting for June 12 to close the process and approve the criteria and score sheet that will be used to award the licence. There were legal challenges over the previous casino approval.

See also: Arkansas casino submits request to authorise igaming