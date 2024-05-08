Eastern European Gaming Summit announces its first affiliate webinar

The webinar will showcase the relevance of media buying activity in the affiliate space.

Press release.- The Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) is set to host its first free affiliate webinar. Scheduled for 3 PM CET, this one-hour session will take place online via Zoom.

The first edition of this webinar will showcase “The Relevance of Media Buying Activity in the Affiliate Space”, featuring insights from industry expert André Machado and is aimed at professionals in the gaming industry and affiliate enthusiasts.

André Machado, head of publishers relation and affiliation at Sportradar, brings over 15 years of digital marketing experience to the table, with a decade dedicated specifically to the gambling and igaming sector. In 2021, he joined Sportradar to lead the company’s advertising tools and services to the Publisher space and Affiliation. His extensive knowledge is accumulated from years of experience and working with global companies such as Flutter, Entain, and Betway.

During the webinar André will analyse key aspects and unveil effective strategies for affiliate marketing, focusing on the increasingly used Media Buying method. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into navigating the world of media buying to achieve the best results.

Traditionally, all participants of the EEGS Affiliate Webinar will receive special recognition for their commitment to achieve advanced knowledge in the field, in the form of a personalized Certificate of Attendance.