Alfastreet to participate at ICE Barcelona 2025

Press release.- Alfastreet has announced its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025, from January 20 to 22. The company will receive visitors at Stand 3N22 at the iconic Grand Fira Barcelona.

This year, Alfastreet will unveil the extended V-Line assortment, featuring the latest advancements in gaming technology and design.

The brand-new cutting-edge products include:

V6

V8

Vision

Game Pod

The company stated: “Our stand is more than just a product showcase. It’s a tranquil oasis, offering a much-needed escape from the bustling exhibition floor. Immerse yourself in a serene atmosphere as we demonstrate how Alfastreet’s V-Line machines blend state-of-the-art technology with user-focused design to redefine gaming and hospitality experiences.”

Alfastreet invites long-time partners and visitors to join them at stand 3N22 and discuss how they can help the business thrive.