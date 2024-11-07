Alfastreet presents G2E Show 2024 Las Vegas recap

The company is also working on broadening its game portfolio with fresh content.

The supplier debuted its V-line, a new series of gaming machines designed to elevate the player experience.

Press release.- The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas is over for another year and Alfastreet was part of the event. There, the company presented its latest products, connected with business partners and exchanged ideas with industry leaders.

At this year’s show, the supplier debuted its V-line, a new series of gaming machines designed to elevate the player experience. The V-line features a modern design, premium materials, and customisable options, making it adaptable to various casino setups.

The Game-pods, immersive add-ons for standalone terminals, and its modular multi-station machines were particularly popular. The overall response was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising our products’ aesthetics and functionality.

Alfastreet is committed to providing quality gaming solutions for casinos of all sizes. Representatives expressed: “Our machines are reliable, easy to use and maintain, and designed to maximise player engagement. With our focus on cutting-edge technology, outstanding customer support, and sustainable growth, we’re well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry”.

“In the future, we aim to expand the V-line series and modernize our classic products to align with the contemporary style of our new line. We’re also working on broadening our game portfolio with fresh content”.

The company stated: “If you missed G2E, don’t worry! We’re happy to provide you with more information about our most recent offer, including the groundbreaking V-Line. We’re already looking forward to seeing you at G2E next year, October 7-9!”