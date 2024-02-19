Air Dice Group awarded B2B Ontario licence

The company stated the Ontario licence is a further example of its business commitment to regulatory compliance.

Press release.- Air Dice Group, a game developer for the iGaming industry specialising in strategy-influenced money games, announced they had been awarded a B2B licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for the company’s entry into North American igaming markets.

Erkki Nikunen, partner & CBDO of Air Dice, said: “We have just come back from ICE London, which was a highly successful show for Air Dice and our team, and we are delighted to have attained the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), B2B licence.

“Air Dice as a business has expanded across multiple regulated jurisdictions throughout 2023. The Ontario licence is a further example of our business commitment to regulatory compliance and the exemplary standards of our games and responsible gambling technology and focus as a company as we look to expand our business in North America.

“We look forward to having our games portfolio, including Wild Shifter, Gunslinger Legends: Bounty Hunter, Flaming Bombs, Fire Lion and much more, available to Ontario operators as one of the largest regulated markets in Canada and North America.”