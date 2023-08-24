AGS names Robert Blair as deputy general counsel

Blair worked at Aruze Gaming America for over five years.

US.- PlayAGS, a supplier of slot, table, and interactive products and services, has announced that Robert “Bob” Blair will join the company as deputy general counsel, effective immediately.

Previously, Blair worked at Aruze Gaming America for over five years. There, he held a variety of roles, including global general counsel, global deputy general counsel and global senior IP counsel.

Prior to Aruze, Blair served as counsel and US Patent Attorney for EIP, an international law firm, as vice president of patents for Unwired Planet, a publicly traded intellectual property company focused on the mobile industry, and as associate general counsel of intellectual property at International Game Technology.

Rob Ziems, AGS chief legal officer and secretary, said: “Bob is an exceptional legal mind who is a valuable addition to the AGS leadership team. With his extensive knowledge and experience on corporate legal affairs and patent matters, Bob will be a key player in protecting and advancing our business and our brand as AGS continues to capitalize on many growth opportunities ahead.”

Ziems was named chief legal officer in February. He succeeded Victor Gallo, who retired as AGS’ general counsel after serving since 2010. Gallo remained as secretary for the company. AGS also named Adam Chibib as chairman of the board, succeeding David Sambur.